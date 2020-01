Tony Sarracino, AB1XK, writes on the CAARA list:

[The Cape Ann Amateur Radio Association ] will host Winter Field day on January 25 and 26, 2020. The event will start at 2 PM ET on Saturday, January 25 and end at 2 PM ET on Sunday, January 26.

We encourage all members and their guests to participate. Current plan is to have three transmitters: SSB, PSK31, and CW.

