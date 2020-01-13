NU Wireless Club Meets January 16, 2020

From the NU Wireless Club mailing list, January 13, 2020:

Welcome back to all of our returning members and new members. After a short winter break, NU Wireless Club is starting back up for the Spring semester. We plan on having bi-weekly general meetings, ham nets, workshops, and project groups.

Our first meeting is this Thursday, January 16th. We will be introducing new members to the club and talking about the upcoming semester. Come join us for pizza and refreshments. Hope to see all of you there!

Our first ham net will be held Monday at 8:00 pm by our resident ham guru, Connor Northway. Here is the information needed to participate:

Output Frequency: 145.31 MHz

Offset: -0.6 MHz

CTCSS (PL) Tone: 123.0 Hz