Nashoba Valley ARC Meets January 16, 2020

Bruce Blaine, K1BG, writes:

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s January meeting is Thursday, January 16th at 7:30 PM at the Pepperell Community Center (in Pepperell).

This month’s program will feature “Homebrew Night.” Come in and show off what you’ve been working on over the past year. No project is too small—or too large. If your project is physically too big, don’t fret. Bring along some pictures, JPEG files, or anything else. We’ll find a way to project or display graphics. homebrew, kits, restoration, innovative solutions. Come. Brag. Converse. Have coffee. This is one of the best “social” meetings of the year…

Remember, HB Night and the upcoming Short Subjects Night (the February meeting) both rely on member participation. It’s your hobby; brag about it.

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net