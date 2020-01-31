Framingham ARA Meets February 6, 2020

The Framingham Amateur Radio Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Adrian, AB2IX, will be presenting on 3-D printing. Come for this very interesting and timely talk.

FARA meets the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August), 7:30 pm at the Framingham Police Station, 1 William Welch Way (corner of William Welch Way and Union Ave) in the first floor training room. Enter through the front door on Union Ave. and the room is to the left. All area hams and those not yet licensed but interested in amateur radio are welcome to attend.