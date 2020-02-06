School Club Roundup, February 10-14, 2020

Date(s): February 10-14, 2020

Objective: To exchange QSO information with club stations that are part of an elementary, middle, high school or college. Non-school clubs and individuals are encouraged to participate. Sponsored by the ARRL, its Hudson Division Education Task Force and and the Long Island Mobile Amateur Radio Club (LIMARC) to foster contacts with and among school radio clubs.

Award certificates will be issued for the following US and DX categories:

Schools: Elementary, Middle/Intermediate/Junior High School, High School and College/University

Non-school Clubs

Individuals

See http://www.arrl.org/school-club-roundup for full details.