Call for Speakers, 2020 Northeast HamXposition @ Marlborough

!!! NEW DATE AND VENUE !!!

Don’t just attend the 2020 Northeast HamXposition @ Marlborough—BE A PART OF IT! The HamXposition Committee seeks fresh and exciting presentations for this year’s ARRL New England Division Convention, July 24-26, 2020 . We’re looking for talks of both a technical and non-technical nature. As a HamXposition speaker, you will have the opportunity to share your subject and knowledge with Amateur Radio operators from around New England, surrounding states, and Canada.

In addition to forums throughout the day Saturday, we will feature Saturday evening entertainment, workshops on Friday, and a half-day Sunday program.

If you represent a regional club or organization (e.g. YCCC, NEQRP, WRONE, MARS, etc.) we can help facilitate open forums or closed meetings by providing you a meeting space.

Groups who wish to set up information tables should get your requests in early. While the tables are offered without charge, we ask for some volunteer time in return to assist us with ticket sales and other logistics during the convention.

To register as a speaker or presenter, please go to https://hamxposition.org/2020-early-speaker-signup or, email or call us if you have additional questions.

We look forward to meeting all of you at the convention.

73,

Phil Temples, K9HI

Program Chair

HamXposition @ Marlborough

k9hi@hamxposition.org