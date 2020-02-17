“Members Short Subjects” at Nashoba Valley ARC, February 20, 2020

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s February meeting is Thursday, February 20th at 7:30 PM at the Pepperell Community Center (in Pepperell). That’s this coming Thursday.

This month’s meeting program is our annual “Members Short Subjects” night. If you have a short presentation, please let one of the Officers or Board Members know so we can plan the meeting accordingly (you can reply to this email or call me at the number below). Especially, please let us know if you need any particular equipment such as speakers. The regular presentation equipment should be there with a screen, VGA LCD projector, and computer. An HDMI to VGA adapter will be available if you want to use your own computer.

Remember, Members Short Subjects night relies on member participation. It’s your hobby; brag about it!

Need directions? Click here and put your own address in box “A”.

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net