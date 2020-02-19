Pilgrim Amateur Wireless Association Meets February 21, 2020

The Pilgrim Amateur Wireless Association will hold its next business meeting on February 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM in the Margaret Stone Conference Room, Morton Hospital, 88 Washington Street, Taunton. Raffle tickets go on sale at 6:30 PM.

We will have discussions on new events, activities, and new ideas you may have along with items for sale by club members and new radio gear you may have.

Stop by to see what we have planned for the new year. New members are always welcome. Check in for talk-ins along the way. You can find us on our club repeaters:

147.135 MHz – KA1GG

145.280.00 MHz – WG1U – Nxdn

145.320.00 – KC1JET – Nxdn



Have a safe week everyone, talk to you soon. Be safe in your travels.

73 de

P.A.W.A