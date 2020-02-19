New England Sci-Tech: “Building Electronic Gadgets: Beginning Soldering” at Girl Scout STEM Conference Workshop, March 14, 2020

Leaders from New England Sci-Tech will participate in the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts 2020, STEM Conference Workshops on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 AM to 5 PM on the campus of Framingham State College.

New England Sci-Tech will present “Building Electronic Gadgets: Beginner Soldering.” The workshop will teach girl scouts how to solder electronic parts together to make their own blinking gadget to wear and impress friends.

According to the Conference organizers, “Our dynamic workshop presenters, leaders in their STEM fields, are excited to share their knowledge with you! Workshops may include coding, toxicology, space science, wildlife conservation, biochemistry and much more. During the Expo, you’ll network with STEM professionals from local businesses and universities. It’s a fun, lively atmosphere where you’ll observe live demonstrations, participate in experiments, and collect free materials.”