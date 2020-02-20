Cincinnati Youth on the Air Camp Application Deadline is March 15, 2020

Youth on the Air Camp held June 21-26, 2020 in Cincinnati is for already licensed amateur radio operators between the ages of 15 to 25. Have a license, but you don’t know what to do next? Come to YOTA camp, and we’ll teach you all kinds of cutting edge technology that can be used with amateur radio and connect you to other young hams and mentors in North, Central, and South America. Already an expert? We’re looking for young hams to take their knowledge to the next level and share their previous knowledge with other young hams.

The camp will focus on building strong relationships with peers and mentors, and developing new radio skills. The camp is being modeled closely after the popular Youngsters on the Air camps in IARU Region 1 (Europe/Africa/Middle East).

Some of the activities that are planned include workshops and hands on activities about:

Contesting – Learn how to operate from some of the top young contesters in the country, participate in an FM contest at an amusement park, and ways to practice with local contests

Digital VHF/UHF Modes – D-STAR: Get a D-STAR radio to use for the week, plus insight into how it works – APRS: Learn how to track stations and gather data using APRS

Kit building – Learn from world renowned builders by making your own receiver

Direction finding and orienteering – Learn how to track down signals

Antenna building – Learn how to make antennas from common household items

Satellite operations – Learn how to chase the birds with some of the best youth satellite operators

…and more!