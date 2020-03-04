Dayton Hamvention Officials Keeping an Eye on Coronavirus Situation

With Dayton Hamvention® 2020 a little more than 10 weeks away, Hamvention officials say they are closely following the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Show organizers will post updates as the May 15 – 17 event nears, but they’re optimistic that coronavirus will not be an issue.

“At this time, the Hamvention Executive Committee has been in contact with the Greene County Public Health Department, and we do not anticipate any impact because of this issue,” a March 3 Hamvention statement said. The Greene County Public Health Department reports that no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ohio.

“Greene County Public Health is working closely with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and are prepared to respond, should there be a community spread of COVID-19,” the Hamvention statement noted. “The current risk to the general public is very low. Travel advisories are in effect, and can change anytime, so please see the CDC Travel Advisory webpage before traveling.” [full story]