The Nantucket Amateur Radio Association (W1TUK) will hold its next meeting on March 7, 2020 at 12 noon at the Nantucket Police & Fire Department in the second floor conference room, 4 Fairgrounds Road , Nantucket, MA 02554.

NARA is an ARRL affiliated club. It meets quarterly on the first Saturday of each month in: December, March, June, and September.