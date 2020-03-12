CANCELLED: Cape Ann ARA Tuesday Evening Open Houses

Gardner H. Winchester II, KA1BTK, writes on the Cape Ann ARA mailing list:

In light of Governor Baker’s Declared State of Emergency to Support the Commonwealth’s Response to the Coronavirus <https://www.mass.gov/news/gov ernor-baker-declares-state-of- emergency-to-support-commonwea lths-response-to-coronavirus >, I am going to cancel the Tuesday Night Open House at CAARA until further notice. You can use the facility at your own discretion but please follow safety guidelines and keep gatherings to a minimum, 6 or less. Elderly and those with reduced immune systems should refrain from visiting at all times, until the all clear is given. Please keep in touch and connected via our repeaters, the Gloucester 2-meter machine at 145.130MHz with a PL tone of 107.2Hz, and our 70-cm System Fusion Digital machine at 443.700MHz with a PL tone of 197.2Hz. This digital machine is also connected to several other repeaters through out New England,