Storm Coordination Message #2 – Friday Night 3/6/20-Saturday Morning 3/7/20 High Wind/Light Snow Ocean Storm Potential Hello to all… ..Powerful Ocean Storm has trended a bit further west and bringing the potential for even stronger damaging winds for Cape Cod and the Islands and strong wind gusts further up the Eastern Massachusetts coastline and also bringing an increase in snow accumulations for Cape Cod and the Islands.. ..A High Wind Warning […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Friday Night 3/6/20-Saturday Morning 3/7/20 High Wind/Light Snow Ocean Storm Potential Hello to all… ..Offshore Ocean Storm to bring strong to damaging winds to Southeast New England and the potential for light snowfall accumulations particularly over Cape Cod and the Islands Friday Night into Saturday Morning. Westward wobble in the guidance being monitored for further trends west and greater impact to the region.. ..A High Wind […]

Wind Coordination Message #1 – Wednesday 3/4/20 Strong to Damaging Wind Potential Hello to all… ..Departing storm system will bring strong to damaging winds to portions of Southern New England Wednesday.. ..A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 AM-6 PM Wednesday for Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Worcester and Norfolk Counties of Massachusetts for sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts between 40-50 MPH. Areas outside of the […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Late Wednesday Night 2/26/20-Thursday 2/27/20 – Strong Wind and Thunderstorm Potential Hello to all… ..Strong Winds and the low possibility of a fine line of thunderstorms producing strong winds and perhaps even small hail along with heavy rainfall and urban and poor drainage flooding as a storm system swings through the area overnight into Thursday Morning.. ..A Wind Advisory is now in effect from 3 AM […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Tuesday 2/18/20 Light Wintry Mix Potential Hello to all… ..Light snow and icing for the hill towns above 1000 feet in Western and Northern Massachusetts.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 10 AM to 5 PM Tuesday for Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire Counties of Massachusetts for a Coating to 2″ of snow and a light glaze of […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Late Wednesday Night 2/12/20-Thursday 2/13/20 Wintry Mix Potential Hello to all… ..Another light to moderate snow and wintry mix event is on track for late Wednesday Night through the Thursday Morning Commute.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 11 PM Wednesday Night through 12 PM Thursday for Franklin, Hampshire, Northern Worcester, North-Central Middlesex and Essex Counties of Massachusetts for 2-5″ of […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Late Wednesday Night 2/12/20-Thursday Morning 2/13/20 Wintry Mix Potential Hello to all… ..Another light to moderate snow and wintry mix event for late Wednesday Night through the Thursday Morning Commute.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 11 PM Wednesday Night through 12 PM Thursday for Franklin, Hampshire, Northern Worcester, North-Central Middlesex and Essex Counties of Massachusetts for 1-3″ of snow with […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Monday 2/10/20 – Light Snow Event Hello to all… ..Light Snow may cause some slippery travel conditions in Western Massachusetts for Monday.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect through 1200 PM Monday for Western Franklin and Western Hampshire Counties of Massachusetts for 2-4″ of snow. Other areas of Western Massachusetts will receive 1-3″ of snow. This will result in […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Friday 2/7/20 – Strong to Damaging Wind Potential/Residual Light Icing Conditions Hello to all… ..Storm system for Friday has continued light icing conditions in northern and western Massachusetts. rain in other parts of Southern New England but most importantly, strong to damaging winds and power outages are expected Friday Afternoon into Friday Evening.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 5 PM Friday Afternoon for […]