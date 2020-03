John Salmi, KB1MGI, writes on the NEMassFoxHunters list on March 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM:

I just placed out a 2 meter Fox Box in Westford on 146.565 Press DTMF tone two for 2 seconds for 15 minutes of 30 seconds on 30 seconds off. To reset again press DTMF tone 2 again.

I’ll leave it out for a week or until the batteries die.

If you want to know the location to save time, Email me: KB1MGI55@Gmail,com.