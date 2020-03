Matt Chao, N1IBB, writes on the Middlesex ARC mailing list:

Hi, Folks. Hope none of you are getting cabin fever from being cooped up in your ham shacks. Anyway, it’s that time of the week again – the Zola Net! Check in tomorrow night at 7:00pm on 147.36, with a PL of 67.0. The purpose of the Net is to enable new and experienced hams the opportunity to participate in a controlled net environment. Talk with you all tomorrow night.