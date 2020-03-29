New England Sci-Tech Weekday Technician Course, March 31-April 3, 2020

For anyone interested in wireless communications and electronics, this ON-LINE course will get you ready to take the Amateur Radio TECHNICIAN license exam, the FIRST of three certification levels. Geared toward adults, as well as junior high, high school, and homeschool students.

Topics range from the science of radio electronics to the FCC rules governing the radio spectrum. Some preliminary preparation is necessary to get the best results from this course.

The TECHNICIAN level course is offered ONLINE certain weekends and week days.

Current offerings:

Four day course: Tu-W-Th-F Mar 31-Apr 3, 2:00-5:00 pm each day

Four day course: Tu-W-Th-F Apr 7-10, 2:00-5:00 pm each day

The FCC Technician test will be scheduled for an upcoming weekday evening or weekend, probably as an online test (TBA). Course is run by New England Sci-Tech, in cooperation of New England Amateur Radio Inc.

System Requirements: Computer or Chromebook capable of running ZOOM Meeting, either by Zoom app or through a browser, a built-in camera/mic, and a color printer.

Included with course fee: downloadable handouts and study guide, and a guest pass to the NEAR/STARS Radio Room and radio club meetings for 3 months (once our facility opens again). Advance registration and payment required.

Note that the standard $15 license test fee is NOT included and must be paid separately to whatever exam session you attend to take the test. (Price is $15 across the country.)

One additional member of the same family may take this course for the price of one, if sharing one computer, video screen, and materials.

A few hours before the session you will receive an email with a Zoom link and ID. If you don’t see the email, check your spam filter. If you still don’t see it, call 508-720-4179 for help.

For questions, e-mail bobphinney at nescitech.org or call 508-720-4179.