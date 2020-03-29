Framingham ARA: Additional Nets and Frequencies to Consider

John Iwuc, KB1VXY, writes on the Framingham ARA mailing list:

[The Framingham Amateur Radio Association ] has added a Wednesday night net Health and Wellness check-in net at 7:30 in addition to our usual Sunday 7:30 pm net.

We may consider using ZOOM for our meeting this Thursday. Tune into the net tonight and Wednesday for details from Morris, N1AVP. Alternatively, we may just check in for the meeting on Thursday on the the W1FY repeater.

The Central Mass Amateur Radio Association (CMARA) is running an additional “Breakfast” net each morning at 9:00 am on the Paxton, MA repeater 146.970 PL 114.8

They also run the George’s Old Timer’s Net at 7:30 pm daily, all are welcome. I am net control on Tuesdays.

They follow this at 10 am by a 75-meter net on or about 3982 KHz daily.

There is quite a bit of activity on 10 meters, starting at the calling frequency of 28.400 MHz upper side-band, but also checking 28.350, 28.420 and 28.430 MHz for different groups.

And don’t forget the Yankee 6-Meter Single Side-band Net each Sunday at 9:30 am on 50.272 MHz upper side band. I am the net control on alternate weeks. Six meters had good local coverage so test out your equipment.