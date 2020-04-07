Museum Ships Weekend Event 2020 Cancelled

[Ed note: this impacts various local museum ships that are normally on the air for this event.]

“Due to the current unknowns with COVID-19 virus, Battleship New Jersey ARS is cancelling the planned annual Museum Ships Weekend Event 2020 which was scheduled to begin 6-June-2020 at 0001Z and end 7-June 2020 at 2400Z. A lot of the ships that participate are already closed due to this health situation and others may get orders to close soon. As of today, April 6, 2020, it is unknown when the “lock-down” will be lifted so it is with an abundance of caution and regret that we have decided to cancel MSWE 2020. The health and safety of all our ship participants takes precedence at all times. We look forward to the event for 2021.” –https://www.nj2bb.org/museum/