YCCC On-line Meeting, April 11, 2020

Dennis Egan, W1UE, writes on the YCCC reflector:

Here’s the meeting info for Saturday, [April 11]. A new meeting ID was generated for this meeting, so don’t try and use the old one! As a reminder, we may be limited to the first 100 ops that show up on the website, and we will be opening the meeting several minutes before the 1pm time. All members should make their screen name to be “Your Name, Call Sign” so that we can promptly let you into the meeting.

Topic: YCCC April General Meeting

Time: Apr 11, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/292320985?pw d=SFovNFZUQmU2cm1CUmlaa1hocndK Zz09

Meeting ID: 292 320 985

Password: (contact Dennis Egan, W1UE at <egan.dennis88@gmail.com> for password information)

Agenda:

Short Business Meeting

Secretary’s Report

Treasurer’s Report

Old Business

New Business

New Members

Election of Officers

Presentations:

Dave K1ZZ- “3B8M”

Randy K5ZD- “WPX Contests”

Paul K1XM/Charlotte KQ1F- “Several Extra weeks in Paradise”

Tom N1MM+- “New and Review of things in N1MM+”

Dennis W1UE

President, YCCC