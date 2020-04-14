Youth Team Postpones its Planned CQ WPX CW Operation from K3LR

The youthful Team Exuberance has announced that it’s postponing its planned CQ WPX CW contest operation from K3LR until May 2021. Team Exuberance will compete in the multi-two category.

“While this decision was not taken lightly, it was clearly the appropriate action in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” team member Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO, said in an announcement. “Thank you to all individuals and clubs who financially contributed to our fundraising efforts,” he said.

Those seeking to have their 2020 contributions refunded should email him or Marty Sullaway, NN1C. All funds retained will go toward Team Exuberance’s next operation, Rascoll said. — Thanks to Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO

Marty Sullaway, NN1C (formerly KC1CWF) is a 17-year-old Extra Class radiosport aficionado living in Newton, Massachusetts. He serves as president of Team Exuberance, Inc.