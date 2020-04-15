Affiliated Clubs / Operating

Weekly Zola Net, April 16, 2020

- by k9hi - Leave a Comment

Matt Chao, N1IBB, writes:

Hi, Folks.  It’s that time of the week again – the Zola Net!  Check in tomorrow night  at 7:00 pm on 147.36, with a PL of 67.0.  The purpose of the Net is to enable new and experienced hams the opportunity to participate in a controlled net environment.  Talk with you all tomorrow night.–Matt, N1IBB.

***
This is a service of the Middlesex Amateur Radio Club; Newton, Massachusetts.

Please join us every Thursday evening at 7 PM Eastern for our weekly net. We can be found at 147.360 MHz with a PL of 67.0 Hz tone, or on Echolink at call sign W1LJO-R node number 462341.

Leave a Reply