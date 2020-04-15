Weekly Zola Net, April 16, 2020

Matt Chao, N1IBB, writes:

Hi, Folks. It’s that time of the week again – the Zola Net! Check in tomorrow night at 7:00 pm on 147.36, with a PL of 67.0. The purpose of the Net is to enable new and experienced hams the opportunity to participate in a controlled net environment. Talk with you all tomorrow night.–Matt, N1IBB.

