Contest University USA 2020 On-Line, May 14, 2020

Contest University USA 2020 will be held on-line via Zoom on Thursday May 14, 2020. CTU 2020 is free.

The CTU course outline is posted here https://www.contestuniversity. com/course-outline/

Connection details to the CTU Zoom bridge will be posted on the Contest University one week ahead of CTU.

CTU 2020 will be recorded for easy viewing any time after May 14 and the slide decks will be posted on the CTU website as well.

At the end of CTU 2020 Dave, K3ZJ from CQ Magazine will present the 2020 CQ Contest Hall of Fame awards – live on the Zoom bridge.

73,

Tim K3LR

Contest University Chairman

