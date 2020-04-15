YCCC DMR Net, April 15, 2020

Reminder: YCCC DMR Net

When: Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 8:00pm to 9:00pm, (GMT-04:00) America/New York

Where: DMR TG NETAC1

Organizer: ne1b.c6awb@gmail.com

Description: YCCCers!

Join us every Wednesday evening at 8pm ET for contesting talk on the DMR repeater network. There are several methods to access the Net:

By RF

Access via 2 meter or 70 cm DMR repeater. See the list of 91 repeaters near you at http://nedecn.org The frequencies are in the left menu “DMR Repeaters>New England”. Use the NETAC1 talk group.

By Dongle or Hot Spot

You can use openSpot, JumboSpot, ZumSpot, MMDVM

You can use openSpot, JumboSpot, ZumSpot, MMDVM

You can use openSpot, JumboSpot, ZumSpot, MMDVM By EchoLink

Get the software app on your smartphone or laptop at: http://www.echolink.org/ Contact KM3T or NE1B to put your callsign on the Access List. Echolink node is K1QVC-L Connect and RX B4 TX.