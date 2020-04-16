ARRL Rookie Roundup, April 19, 2020

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on the Billerica ARS mailing list:

Everyone, I know by the raft of KC1 calls heard on our net that there are some recent licensees in our club. This weekend’s contest is for YOU if you’ve been licensed within the last two years.

See the full rules at the link below. The exchange is not too complex but read carefully:

Exchange: Call sign of station worked, your call sign, your first name, two-digit number of the year first licensed (“check”) and state, Canadian province, Mexican call area, or “DX”.

So for, say, last night’s Net Control, it would be: “KA1GTT from KC1MJK, Doug, 19, Massachusetts.” Not too hard eh?

And of course longtime ops are supposed to get on the air to work the Rookies, too. I’ll have the rig on.

See the rules including timeframe and suggested frequencies here: