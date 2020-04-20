ARRL Announces New Benefits for Members

From ARRL Web:

04/16/2020: ARRL members will now receive digital access to four ARRL magazines beginning with their latest issues. Joining QST and On the Air magazines on a digital platform will be the bimonthly editions of QEX — The Forum for Communications Experimenters and NCJ — National Contest Journal. QEX includes articles, columns, and other features ranging from construction projects to more advanced technical information in radio theory and practice. NCJ, published since 1973, targets radio amateurs active in radiosport. NCJ includes scores, technical articles, contributions from top contesters, and advice for beginners and seasoned radiosport enthusiasts alike. [Full story]