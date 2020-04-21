Northeastern University Wireless Club Wrap-Up

NUWC Secretary Rigel Madraswalla writes on the NUWC mailing list:

Spring 2020 is definitely a semester none of us will forget anytime soon. We started off strong with our workshops like Git & Linux, Design for Manufacturing, and Present Like a Pro! In addition, it was awesome to see a bunch of new faces pop by the Club too.

Our project groups made a lot of progress, and we added two new ones: Retro Game and Pictures from Space! These projects will give us even more ECE areas to explore in the coming days and months.

We also were able to do some community outreach this semester. Devendra and Seth attended the Engineering for Everyone Expo, and our Outreach Coordinator Huang was able to attend the Science and Engineering Expo. We were thrilled to be given these opportunities to give back to the community, and look forward to making participation at these events staples of Wireless Club!



Now to address the elephant in the room: the university closure due to COVID-19. As a result of this, we were unable to hold some of the events we were looking forward to most, such as the Project Competition and our annual Hackathon. However, every cloud has a silver lining; we were able to use this time and our resources to clean, reorganize, and revamp some of the equipment in the Club space! We now have a new soldering microscope, some RC equipment for outreach events, new tools, and some SDR devices.

We leave this amazing space in the trusty hands of our own Connor Northway, who has been elected President of Wireless Club for the Fall 2020 semester! Congrats Connor! Officers will be appointed soon, and the full E-board will be released in a future email.

Once again, thank you all for your continued involvement and support in the Wireless Club community. We hope that all of you are staying safe in these difficult times, and we hope to see you on campus in the fall. To our graduating members, so long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, goodbye! Thank you for all of your contributions over the past years, and we wish you the best in your future endeavors.