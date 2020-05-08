K1USN Saturday Morning Net Moves to W1ATD 145.39 Repeater

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes: “Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes:

We have been given the opportunity to have our K1USN Saturday morning net on the W1ATD – 145.39 ( 67 Hz ) repeater in Marshfield. I wish to thank the repeater trustee, Jeff, AJ1L, for making this possible.

The repeater has wide coverage and should give some additional K1USN members an opportunity to check in. As many of you might already be aware; the W1ATD repeater has a wide range of digital mode capabilities which we may try accessing in the future, but at the present time the digital modes will be disabled during our Saturday morning net from 9 AM to approximately 10:30 AM to eliminate any confusion while we make the transition over to 145.39.