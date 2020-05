The Minuteman Repeater Association will hold its May membership meeting and annual elections via Zoom teleconference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 beginning at 7:30 PM. MMRA will feature guest speaker Larry Banks, W1DYJ, who will present, “Antenna Modeling Using TLW, YW, and HFTA.”

All are welcome to join the meeting. If you would like to attend, email contact@mmra.org to request conference information.