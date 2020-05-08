COVID Impact to ARRL Awards Program

The following correspondence was posted on the ARRL-Awards mailing list on May 8, 2020 in response to a query about a pending award:

Congratulations on your achievements.

Our return to HQ is dictated first by the Governor of CT, and then by consideration for safety of staff and how best to manage that.

Returning to HQ (even with minimal staff to ensure social distancing safety) is definitely still a few weeks out, and getting caught up on even the pre-shutdown backlog may take some weeks after that. Following that are the shutdown receipts, which at this point are an unknown in part as they come from many applicants by mail – mail that has yet to be reviewed.

ARRL Awards are printed on high quality certificate stock – not a PDF printed on to paper. We know that (through this week) we have more than 1,000 Award Certificates near ready/pending printing, which will get our attention once we can safely return staff to the HQ Building.

We ask that everyone continue to be understanding and patient as we and the global community work to come out of this pandemic.

73,

Bart Jahnke, W9JJ

Radiosport and Field Services Manager

ARRL – The national association for Amateur Radio®