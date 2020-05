Dan Brown, W1DAN, writes on the Wellesley ARS mailing list:

QST!

I hope you are healthy.

Our next [ Wellesley Amateur Radio Society ] meeting will be online via Zoom next Tuesday [May 19, 2020] at 7:30PM. Here we will vote to have online elections due to COVID-19, and then I will give a non-amateur radio talk about the Boston DTV transmission.