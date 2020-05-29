WB2HTO: “Stories From the Shop,” at Billerica ARS Online Meeting, June 3, 2020

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on the Billerica Amateur Radio Society website w1hh.org:

“I’m very happy to announce that our next virtual speaker will be David Kruh, WB2HTO, with his talk entitled Stories from the Shop. David enjoys repairing antique radios – ones using vacuum tubes – and has learned a lot about how they function and also about why they were designed and produced the way they were. I have enjoyed David’s blog posts immensely and he does a great job connecting the dots between the cutting-edge electrical engineering work of today and the heritage that came before. [Full story]