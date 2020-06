Margaret Gaffney, KA1BZE, writes on the BCRA mailing list:

This month we will meet on Skype. With Skype we will be able to run the meeting for longer than 40 minutes. As usual the meeting will be held tomorrow June 1 at 7:00 PM.

Use the following link: [email mmgaffney -at- comcast -dot- net for meeting information.]

Note: one of the items to be discussed is field day from home.