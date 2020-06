The Framingham Amateur Radio Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2020 via Zoom from 7:30 PM to 8:20 PM.

The business portion of the meeting will include the treasurer and webmasters, report, the clerk secretary’s report, discussion on the Bev Lee’s scholarship awards, repeater report, and election of officers.

Following the conclusion of the business meeting, Sumner Weisman, W1VIV, will present on Korean War radios.