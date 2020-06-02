SEMARA Meets Online, June 4, 2020

Marcel Dumont, W1MLD, writes on the SEMARA mailing list:

Hi Everyone,

Well, it looks like we [the Southeastern MA ARA] are going to have another ZOOM meeting for the month of June. If anyone is interested in attending the meeting, please forward to me your email address. This is the only way I can make sure that your address is correct. We must have a minimum of ten members present to conduct a meeting. This type of meeting will assure that you will not get the Corona virus from the club. Please respond to the following address.

President@semara.org or chiefmld@comcast.net

Thanks for your cooperation.

Marcel, W1MLD