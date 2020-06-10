Boston ARC Meets Online, June 18, 2020

Joe Chapman, NV1W, writes in The SPARC, June 2020:

The June General Meeting [of the Boston Amateur Radio Club] will be held at the usual date and time, Thursday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m., but on the Zoom teleconferencing platform instead of in person in Brookline Village. Zoom clients are available for many platforms at https://zoom.us. We are grateful to Phil Temples, K9HI, for assisting with setting things up.

June is the Elections meeting, and if you are interested in running for a club office, please contact either Vice President Mark Duff, KB1EKN, or myself. Nominations will of course be open until the election itself, so contacting either one of us is optional.

We will also be discussing individual plans for Field Day.

Here is the drill: I will send out a link for the meeting to the SPARC email distribution list on the afternoon of the 18th . It should have everything you need to join the meeting. Talk-around will be on the 145.230 Boston repeater, and I will be listening in case anyone runs into any issues.