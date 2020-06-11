Algonquin ARC QRV for Field Day 2020 from Crow Island

The Algonquin Amateur Radio Club will operate Field Day from Crow Island in Stow on June 27 or the evening of June 26.

“Please email the activities chair for more information,” writes Joe Reynolds, KA1GDQ. (ka1gdq -at- arrl -dot- net.) “We will have to social distance and can’t have any more than ten people at a time at the location.”

Joe requests those wishing to help out with set up/break down or operating to provide him with the following information:

Name:

Call:

Position: Operate / Setup / Breakdown

Days and times you would like to be there

Friday night setup

Saturday

Sunday (end operating no later than 2 PM, out by 3-3:30 PM)