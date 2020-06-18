Whitman ARC to Begin Remote Training over Zoom

From the Whitman ARC June 2020 newsletter:

“[Ross Hochstrasser, W1EKG] reported that we will now be able to do remote classes using ZOOM. The first item on the list is to help the folks in the Extra class via Zoom session with additional training and review to allow them to take the Amateur Extra exam before the new question pool takes effect July 1, 2020.

“There is a new training email address that was set up by Randy, KC1EFF. This will be used just for training inquiries and other info. The new email address is ‘Warc.Training@gmail.com’.”