13 Colonies Event Week, July 1-7, 2020

Bob Kelley, K1KVV, writes on the Southeastern MA ARA web site:

13 Colonies Event Week

July 1, 9AM to July 7, Midnight, EDT

(1300Z 1 July 2020 to 0400Z 8 July 2020)

Certificate: Only one 13 Colonies QSO gets you a certificate.

For a CLEAN SWEEP, you don’t need to work the Bonus Stations, WM3PEN & GB13COL.

[D-STAR is OK for Bonus Stations]

Working a Colony Station: use DX Summit www.DXSummit.fi to find a 13 Colonies S/E station.

Spotting: after working a colony station, you are encouraged to spot it on DX Summit: i.e., “K2H 13 Col MA.”

Questions? See KU2US & www.13colonies.us.