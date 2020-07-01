New Amateur Extra Class License Manual and Extra Q&A Now Available

From ARRL Web:

Go all the way to the top! ARRL has everything you need to pass the Amateur Extra Class license exam with confidence.

The ARRL Extra Class License Manual for Ham Radio is your ticket to every privilege granted to amateur radio operators — all frequencies, operating modes, and power levels. It has all the questions and answers, with detailed explanations, for examinations taken between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2024.

Use this book with ARRL Exam Review for Ham Radio online to review the material. You can even take practice exams, so there are no surprises on exam day!

When you’ve successfully passed the exam, The ARRL Extra Class License Manual will serve as your reference as you explore your new privileges!

If you’re looking for a more direct route to studying for the exam, ARRL’s Extra Q&A contains all exam questions and the answers.

To upgrade to Amateur Extra, you must already hold a General class license (or have recently passed all of the exam elements required for a General license).

The ARRL Extra Class License Manual new 12th edition spiral bound (ARRL Item No. 1311, ISBN: 978-1-62595-131-1, $32.95 retail) and ARRL’s Extra Q&A new 5th edition (ARRL Item No. 1335, ISBN: 978-1-62595-133-5, $19.95 retail) are now shipping. Order from the ARRL Store, or find an ARRL publications dealer; For additional questions or ordering, call 860-594-0355 (toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289). Both The ARRL Extra Class License Manual and ARRL’s Extra Q&A are available as an e-book for the Amazon Kindle.