ARRL Band Planning Committee Recommends New Band Plan

From ARRL Web:

The ARRL Board of Directors met on Friday, July 17, 2020 in a remote session, using the Zoom videoconferencing platform During this session, the Board accepted the final recommendations of the Band Planning Committee. Committee chair and ARRL First Vice President Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, introduced the motion to adopt the plan. An earlier draft of the plan was introduced at the Board’s in-person January meeting. After the January Board meeting, the Committee received and considered hundreds of comments from interested amateurs. The final band plan can be viewed on the ARRL website.