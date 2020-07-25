Southeastern MA ARA In-Person VE Session, August 1, 2020

The Southeastern MA Amateur Radio Association (SEMARA) will hold an in-person ARRL-sponsored Volunteer Exam session on August 1, 2020 at their club house at 54 Donald Street, Dartmouth, MA.

According to VE team leader Fred Bacon, N1TF, “Masks are required and social Distancing is practiced. So far I have two signed up for the Technician exam. We do limit the number of candidates to six in the building at one time but have not reached the limit yet.”

For further information, visit http://semara.org/exams/, email exams [at] semara [dot] org or call 508-748-0047.

