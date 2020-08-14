Zola ARC Virtual Summer Reunion, August 15, 2020

Frank Ventura, N1FMV, writes on the Middlesex ARC mailing list:

Due to the Covid-19 situation [the Zola ARC] won’t be holding a Summer luncheon this year. However, we can still get together and catch up and share our stories about how each of us has been doing and what radio related projects we have been working on. So order yourself some good takeout food for lunch and we’ll go around the virtual room and share our latest happenings.. Please see the meeting information below my name.

[Contact Frank Ventura, N1FMV, at frank -at- littlebreezes -dot- com for Zoom conference details.]