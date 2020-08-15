N1DC: “Logbook Of The World” and “Ham Radio Deluxe” at the K1USN Radio Club Online Meeting, August 18, 2020

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes in the K1USN Radio Club newsletter: “Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes in the K1USN Radio Club newsletter: Rick, N1DC will be speaking [on August 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM] about using Logbook of the World (LOTW) as well as Ham Radio Deluxe (HRD) to keep track of your HF contacts.

Logbook of the World is a web-accessed database provided by the American Radio Relay League to implement a contact verification service among amateur radio operators. Using LoTW, radio amateurs can claim and verify contacts made with other amateurs, generally for claiming credit for operating awards, such as DXCC.

Ham Radio Deluxe is an amateur radio software suite that includes five ham radio apps. … It includes most everything an amateur radio operator needs to automate their ham radio station.. These applications are all built to work together.

After Rick’s presentation we should have ample time for some Q & A