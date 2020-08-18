WQ1O: “Go-Kits” at New England Sci-Tech Amateur Radio Society On-line Meeting, August 18, 2020

Frank O’Laughlin, WQ1O, is the guest speaker at the Sci-Tech Amateur Radio Society’s weekly meeting, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7 PM.

According to the ARRL EMA section website, “Frank is the District Emergency Coordinator for the Cape Cod and the Islands area. This large and challenging area consists of Cape Cod, the island of Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Island. Frank heads the CCARES organization and is the Hyannis Red Cross Communications Officer. Frank is an experienced veteran of field operations and NTS procedures. He frequently presents material about field operations at the ARES Workshops, including the ‘go-kit’ presentation.”

[For Zoom conference details, email info -at- stars -dot- radio.]