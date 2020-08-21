N1DM: “FT4/FT8 Digital Modes” at Billerica ARS Online Meeting, September 2, 2020

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on the Billerica Amateur Radio Society’s website:

I am pleased to announce that Dom Mallozzi, N1DM, will give a presentation introducing the FT4 and FT8 digital modes [ on September 2, 2020 at 7 PM]. This will cover basic install and operation of the software, and Dom hopes that this will help new users avoid pitfalls. Dom will show actual QSOs as well so you can understand how the exchange works.

Dom has been licensed for 48 years and active on FT8, DMR, CW, construction projects, etc. He’s trustee of the Natick RACES repeater on 447.675. Recently, he has planned constructing an antenna system for amateur satellites so he can enjoy that mode again. Retired in 2019 (Electrical Engineer) he stays busy as the radio engineer for the Natick Fire and Police departments as well! [Full story]