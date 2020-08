Barry Fox, W1HFN, writes on the NEMass Fox Hunters List at 3:10 PM on August 21, 2020:

Deployed the fox today in Westford at the Prospect Hill Wildlife Sanctuary. Frequency is 146.565, voice ID every 30 seconds, and yes, there is a log to sign. Easy walk this time, should find in less than five minutes.

73, Barry – W1HFN