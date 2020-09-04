KD1D Fox is on the loose for the Labor Day Weekend

Alan Hicks, KD1D, writes on the NEMass Fox Hunters List at 8:07 PM on September 4, 2020:

The KD1D Fox is out again after a brief vacation. It is transmitting on 146.565 MHz, approximately 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off.

Some clues:

1. It is near one of the numbered routes in Westford – specifically the 2nd highest numbered route passing through town.

2. It is on Westford Conservation Land.

3. The first name of the site is the same as the surname of an Irish nationalist leader who inspired the rising of 1803,

4. The second name is the last name of former President Richard Nixon’s secretary.

5. Parking is not immediately adjacent to the site. Fox hunters can park at another nearby wild life area or a nearby residential street.

Happy hunting!

73 de KD1D