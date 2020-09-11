Whitman ARC Technician Class Online, Starting September 15, 2020

Ross Hochstrasser, W1EKG, writes on the WARC Members mailing list:

Hello all fellow ham radio beginners:

I will be starting the Whitman Amateur Radio club’s fall season starting with the Technician class next Tuesday, September 15th at 7 PM. The class will be on Zoom.

Please email me at bavarianradio@comcast.net or call 781-447-9104 to be put on the email list for the Zoom class. If you could cc: warc.training@gmail.com as well we would appreciate it.

You should have the ARRL technician class license manual for home studying and we will be using www.hamstudy.org as well in class.

Please contact me with any questions.

Thanks and 73,

Ross, W1EKG