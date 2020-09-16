W1PJE: “A History and an Inside Tour of NIST Station WWV,” Nashoba Valley ARC Meeting Online, September 17, 2020

Bruce Blain, K1BG, writes:

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s September meeting is TOMORROW, Thursday, September 17th at 7:30 PM. This meeting will be conducted via WebEx. Meeting details are below. Thanks to Jim Hein N8VIM and Medtronics for the WebEx conference.

The September meeting will feature Phil, W1PJE, speaking on “A history, and an Inside Tour, of NIST Station WWV”. This is sure to be an interesting talk.

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net

[Contact Bruce, K1BG, for WebEx conference meeting details.]